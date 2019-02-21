Add a standing desk to your office w/ UPDESK Home at its lowest price ever: $520 (Reg. $595)

UPDESK is currently offering its Home 60-inch Standing Desk for $520 shipped when you use the code HOMEDESK75 at checkout. Regularly $595, this beats our last mention in UPDESK’s 4th of July sale and is the lowest we’ve tracked historically. The UPDESK Home is perfect for smaller spaces and offers four customizable settings for quickly changing the height. I’ve had an UPDESK Home for the past several months and it’s a great way to get out of your seat without spending $1,000 or more on some of the higher-end options out there. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

A must-have for any standing desk is a good mat. I have the CUBEFIT TerraMat Lite personally and absolutely love it. It’s $60 shipped at Amazon and would be a great way to spend your savings.

UPDESK Home features:

The UPDESK Home Electric Adjustable Standing Desk has a modern-looking desktop that is 60” x 30” and is made of high-pressure laminate (HPL) with an all-black subtle wood grain finish. If you’re looking for mounts that will maximize your desktop’s functionality, make sure to check out UPDESK’s available accessories.