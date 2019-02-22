Capture 4K underwater w/ this budget-friendly action camera kit for $68 shipped (20% off)

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 4K Action Camera for $67.99 shipped when you use the code 3GKLPX7O at checkout. Regularly $85, it fetched up to $140 prior to dropping to its current price. This is the lowest we’ve tracked historically. With built-in Wi-Fi and 4K capture, your phone can easily control this camera, giving you a larger viewfinder and easier way to navigate menus. Plus, with the included waterproof case, you can go as deep as 40 meters without worry, according to Apeman. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Apeman 4K Action Camera features:
This Action Camera delivers 4K/30fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1440P/60fps, 1080P/60fps videos and 20 MP photos that capture every moment in crisp detail and unparalleled clarity. Combining 7-Layer Glass Lens, UV protection film and IR filter, Trawo reduce color dispersion and correcting color aberration, resulting in stunning images and video no matter where you are shooting.