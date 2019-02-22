Capture 4K underwater w/ this budget-friendly action camera kit for $68 shipped (20% off)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 2:36 pm ET

0

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 4K Action Camera for $67.99 shipped when you use the code 3GKLPX7O at checkout. Regularly $85, it fetched up to $140 prior to dropping to its current price. This is the lowest we’ve tracked historically. With built-in Wi-Fi and 4K capture, your phone can easily control this camera, giving you a larger viewfinder and easier way to navigate menus. Plus, with the included waterproof case, you can go as deep as 40 meters without worry, according to Apeman. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Though 4K footage can take up quite a bit of room, this $11 Prime shipped 64GB microSD card is perfect for your travels. It’ll hold hours of videos and is budget-friendly, to boot.

Apeman 4K Action Camera features:

This Action Camera delivers 4K/30fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1440P/60fps, 1080P/60fps videos and 20 MP photos that capture every moment in crisp detail and unparalleled clarity. Combining 7-Layer Glass Lens, UV protection film and IR filter, Trawo reduce color dispersion and correcting color aberration, resulting in stunning images and video no matter where you are shooting.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Action Cameras

Action Cameras
Apeman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide