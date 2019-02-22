Put a brand new CHEFMAN 4-Slice Toaster Oven on your countertop for $20 shipped (Reg. $39)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 10:54 am ET

0

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the CHEFMAN 4-Slice Toaster Oven (RJ25-4) for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees. Regularly up to $39 or so, it starts at a bloated $45 over at Amazon and today’s deal is the best we can find. Along with the 0.3 cu. ft. capacity, features include a 30-minute timer, crumb tray, temperature control and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it might not be quite as intelligent as some of those Breville options, it is also a fraction of the price. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find any comparable toaster oven at just $20 shipped. And be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for more deals on cookware, furniture, DIY gear and much more.

CHEFMAN 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Cook a variety of foods with this Chefman toaster oven. Prepare four pieces of traditional toast or bake a chicken in the amply sized oven, and keep an eye on food progress via the glass door. This Chefman toaster oven has a 30-minute countdown timer with a signal bell so you know when food is ready.

eBay Daily Deals Chefman

