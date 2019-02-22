DSW’s Save More Event cuts up to $60 off your order: Cole Haan, Sperry, TOMS, more

DSW Save More sale is offering $10 off $49+, $20 off $99+ or $60 off $199+. Just use promo code REFRESH at checkout. VIP Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery.
The men’s Steve Madden Grant Loafers are a must-have at just $50, which is $20 off the original rate. They’re available in two color options and their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly. Plus, their polished leather will elevate any look while their cushioned insole will help to provide comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 100 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Grand Stitchlite Oxford $120 (Orig. $140)
- Eddie Bauer Venetian Slipper $40 (Orig. $65)
- Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Sperry Decoy Duck Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- Steve Madden Grant Loafer $50 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Dolce Vita Shayla Espadrille $60 (Orig. $130)
- Sperry Sweetwater Duck Boot $79 (Orig. $120)
- Lucky Bran Barough Booties $65 (Orig. $149)
- Steve Madden Symba Slip-On $50 (Orig. $60)
- TOMS Alpargata Slip-On $35 (Orig. $55)
