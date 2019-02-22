Sleep better at night w/ GUNNAR Optiks gaming & computer blue light filter glasses: $46 (Reg. $70+)

DailySteals offers the GUNNAR Optiks Gaming and Computer Eyewear/MOD by Publish in both colors for $45.99 shipped when you use the code DSGUNNAR at checkout. Regularly $94 in the sun color at Amazon and $69 in amber, this is among the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Science says blue light can hurt our sleep rhythm, so wearing glasses like this can help make sure you’re ready for bed after a long gaming session. GUNNAR is well-rated at Amazon.
If name brand doesn’t mean anything to you, Amazon’s #1 best-selling blue light blocking glasses are just $20 Prime shipped and would be a great buy.
GUNNAR Optiks Gaming & Computer Eyewear features:
- Protect Your Eyes – High Energy Blue Light emitted by electronic devices have shown to increase the risk of accumulated damage to the retina, cataracts, sleep disorders and macular degeneration
- Block Blue Light – Block 65% of harmful blue light, 100% of UV. Prevent short-term and long-term damage like macular degeneration, cataracts, and the reduction of melatonin production
- Sleep Better – Block blue light and reduce eye strain that affects your bodies circadian rhythms and prevents healthy restorative restful sleep you need to perform daily and prevent health issues
- Reduce Eye Strain – minimize headaches, dry eye and eye fatigue with added amber lens contrast, anti reflective coatings and patented focusing power 0.20 mag
- Comfort & Protection – comfortable frames fit ergonomically with your face and head, FDA Approved. Rested eyes, no headaches, better sleep, and no eye damage caused by blue light from digital devices