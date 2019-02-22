Sleep better at night w/ GUNNAR Optiks gaming & computer blue light filter glasses: $46 (Reg. $70+)

DailySteals offers the GUNNAR Optiks Gaming and Computer Eyewear/MOD by Publish in both colors for $45.99 shipped when you use the code DSGUNNAR at checkout. Regularly $94 in the sun color at Amazon and $69 in amber, this is among the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Science says blue light can hurt our sleep rhythm, so wearing glasses like this can help make sure you’re ready for bed after a long gaming session. GUNNAR is well-rated at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

If name brand doesn’t mean anything to you, Amazon’s #1 best-selling blue light blocking glasses are just $20 Prime shipped and would be a great buy.

GUNNAR Optiks Gaming & Computer Eyewear features: