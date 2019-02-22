Timberland boots, sneakers & more at up to 50% off from Hautelook, this weekend only

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s Timberland Men’s Sale takes up to 50% off select boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Bardstown Leather Cup Chukka Boot is a standout from this sale. Originally these boots were priced at $120; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $80. These chukka boots can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasios. If you’re looking for a more casual shoe the Flyroam High Top Sneakers are very stylish and are currently marked down to $60, which is 50% off the original rate. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bardstown Leather Cup Chukka Boot $80 (Orig. $210)
- City’s Edge Waterproof Leather Boot $80 (Orig. $160)
- Flyroam High-Top Sneakers $60 (Orig. $120)
- Franklin Chukka Boot $70 (Orig. $140)
- Brook Park Leather Chukka Boot $70 (Orig. $125)
- Rangeley Mid Leather Boot $80 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
