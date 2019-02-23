Add a dash cam to your car w/ Garmin’s 5-inch GPS for $109 (Refurb, Orig. $300), more

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin 50LMT DriveAssist GPS with Built-In Dash Cam for $109 shipped when coupon code CLARA has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $200 off the original rate, a $40 savings compared to what Amazon is charging, and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. While many are content with using their smartphone for GPS, this unit makes it worthwhile to keep your phone pocketed since it also serves as a dash cam. Another plus is that you won’t need to worry about your smartphone’s battery depleting while serving turn-by-turn directions. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99 shipped at BuyDig when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $90 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t deem having a dedicated GPS unit as beneficial, opt for AUKEY’s $70 Dash Cam to keep some cash in your wallet. Clutter is kept to a minimum since this 1080p device is made to stealthily reside behind your rear-view mirror. This Amazon best-seller has a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 500 reviewers.

Garmin GPS w/ Dash Cam features: