Grab three Google Home Minis for $19 each and control your smart home w/ ease: $57 (Reg. $90+)

BuyDig is offering the 3-pack of Google Home Minis for $56.99 shipped when coupon code FEB22 has been applied during checkout. While these can fetch $50 individually, they’re closer to $30 each when bundling at retailers like Walmart. Today’s deal is is within a buck or two of the lowest we’ve seen individual Minis sell for. Speaking from experience, having little voice-enabled devices are extremely convenient for multi-room audio and controlling smart home devices. For those times when multi-room audio will disturb others, simply say “Hey Google, connect to Bluetooth” to pair with your phone and use them as individual speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you’re not careful, adding devices like this throughout your home can look a bit unwieldy if cables are left unattended. This can easily be remedied with these $9 Outlet Mounts. I own a bunch of Echo Dots and picked up something similar to keep things looking on point.
Google Home Mini features:
Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.