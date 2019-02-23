Grab three Google Home Minis for $19 each and control your smart home w/ ease: $57 (Reg. $90+)

BuyDig is offering the 3-pack of Google Home Minis for $56.99 shipped when coupon code FEB22 has been applied during checkout. While these can fetch $50 individually, they’re closer to $30 each when bundling at retailers like Walmart. Today’s deal is is within a buck or two of the lowest we’ve seen individual Minis sell for. Speaking from experience, having little voice-enabled devices are extremely convenient for multi-room audio and controlling smart home devices. For those times when multi-room audio will disturb others, simply say “Hey Google, connect to Bluetooth” to pair with your phone and use them as individual speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not careful, adding devices like this throughout your home can look a bit unwieldy if cables are left unattended. This can easily be remedied with these $9 Outlet Mounts. I own a bunch of Echo Dots and picked up something similar to keep things looking on point.

Google Home Mini features: