Upgrade your storage w/ WD’s 4TB Blue desktop HDD or 1TB Blue SSD from $83 shipped

Newegg is offering the Western Digital Blue 4TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $82.99 shipped when you use the code EMCTVVW25 at checkout. Regularly $100, this beats our last mention by $2 and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I have a few of these drives in my NAS right now and love them. They offer ample storage at affordable prices, making them perfect for RAID setups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
We also spotted the WD Blue 1TB 2.5-inch Solid State Drive for $115.99 shipped when you use the code EMCTVVW37 at checkout. Regularly $135 at Newegg and over $125 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on WD’s 1TB SSD and is the best available. Adding a solid state drive to your computer will be great for speed because it helps the desktop or laptop both boot faster and launch programs quicker. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
For a more budget-friendly option, Kingston’s 128GB SSD is down to just $20 Prime shipped right now. You won’t be able to store nearly as much on it, but you’ll still reap the benefits of a faster drive.
WD Blue HDD features:
- IntelliSeek: Calculates optimum seek speeds to lower power consumption, noise and vibration
- Data LifeGuard: Advanced algorithms monitor your drive continuously so it stays in optimum health
- NoTouch Ramp Load Technology: Safely positions the recording head off the disk surface to protect your data
- 2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty
- Package includes a hard drive only – no screws, cables, manuals included. Please purchase mounting hardware and cables separately if necessary
- Ships in WD-certified box for safe transit during shipping