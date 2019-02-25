Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% off Gillette, Pantene & Old Spice from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select personal care products from Gillette, Pantene and Old Spice. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Old Spice Beard Kit for Men for $34.99. Regularly $50, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Included in the set is a beard oil, wash, leave-in conditioner, and a balm. This would be a perfect gift idea for a man with a beard as this set will help to leave it soft and polished. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another great item from this sale is the 6-count of Gillette Mach3 Men’s Disposable Razors that are marked down to just $8.19 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. These razors are usually priced at $14. This is another Amazon all-time low. They feature a Lunarglide for a smooth shave. Plus, they’re rated 4/5 stars with over 700 reviews.

Old Spice Beard Kit features: