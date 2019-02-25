Best Buy now offers up to 50% off Takeya water bottles, tumblers and pitchers from $10

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off Takeya water bottles, tumbler and pitchers. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. While there a number of notable deals here, one standout is the Takeya 2 Quart Airtight Pitcher (10051) for $9.99. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up to $20, it is currently on sale for $16 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped this low in the last year. Features include BPA-free plastic, a non-slip silicone handle, airtight lid and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We’re also seeing some great deals on stainless steel tumblers and water bottles down below, all of which carry solid reviews and are at the lowest price we can find.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Takeya 2 Quart Airtight Pitcher: