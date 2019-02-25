Make homemade beef jerky or fruit roll-ups in this 9-tray food dehydrator for $155 (Reg. $230)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Excalibur 3900B 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $154.99 shipped. Regularly $230, which is what you’d still be paying at Walmart and Lowe’s, it matches our previous mention as one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked for this model. Use it to make beef jerky, fruit roll-ups, or even marshmallows for your favorite cereal. It can also be counted upon to help raise bread or make homemade yogurt. There’s a lot you can do with this dehydrator, especially with 15-square feet of drying space available. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re new to the world of homemade dehydrated food, picking up a cookbook or two will help you find your footing. Use your savings towards any of these physical or digital books from Amazon.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator features: