Add a Hitachi 10-inch Compound Miter Saw to your workshop for $66 (Refurb, Orig. $139)

CPO Outlets (99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the manufacturer-refurbished Hitachi 10-inch Compound Miter Saw (C10FCG) for $66 shipped. That’s $43 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This saw provides an angle range of up to 45 degrees, allowing you to make precision cuts for your next project. Its 15-amp motor will provide plenty of power for nearly anything you throw its way. Customers will receive a full 5-year Hitachi warranty and a 60-day money back guarantee from CPO. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d looking for a solution that will let you move around when making cuts, have a look at BLACK+DECKER’s 20V Max Cordless Circular Saw for $63. The blade is considerably smaller at 5.5 inches, but it is battery operated, allowing you forget the about finding outlets while working.

