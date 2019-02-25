Levi’s best-selling denim flash sale refreshes your jeans with deals from $50

Levi’s is currently discounting its best-selling jeans starting at $49.99. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans for men that’s marked down to $60. That’s $10 off the original rate and it’s available in nine color options. This style is infused with stretch for comfort and mobility. Plus, it features a modern straight hem that’s stylish to wear with sneakers or rolled when paired with boots. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 450 reviews. More below.
For women, the 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans are marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $60. These high rise jeans were designed to be flattering and this style is available in an array of washes. It also features a slightly cropped hem that will look great with sneakers or heels alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- 711 Skinny Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 314 Shaping Straight Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- 312 Shaping Slim Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…