Levi’s best-selling denim flash sale refreshes your jeans with deals from $50

Levi’s is currently discounting its best-selling jeans starting at $49.99. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans for men that’s marked down to $60. That’s $10 off the original rate and it’s available in nine color options. This style is infused with stretch for comfort and mobility. Plus, it features a modern straight hem that’s stylish to wear with sneakers or rolled when paired with boots. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 450 reviews. More below.

For women, the 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans are marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $60. These high rise jeans were designed to be flattering and this style is available in an array of washes. It also features a slightly cropped hem that will look great with sneakers or heels alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: