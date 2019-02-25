LG’s 1080p Short Throw Laser Projector creates a 100-inch image from 1.5-ft away: $1,199 ($200+ off)

BuyDig is offering the LG Ultra Short Throw 1080p Laser Projector (HF85JA) with 100-inch Screen for $1,199 shipped. While it has been fetching $1,799 recently, it’s dropped to around $1,399 at retailers like Amazon, providing a savings of $200. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked. With webOS on board, there’s no need to bring an Apple TV, Nvidia Shield, or the anything similar along with this projector. The laser lamp has a 20,000 hour lifespan, meaning you could watch 4 hours a day for over 13 years before you’d need to buy a replacement. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If a high-end solution is not required, there’s a lot to love about ViewSonic’s $300 M1 Projector. It’s small, battery-powered, and has built-in Harman Kardon speakers. Perhaps my favorite feature is that it uses a USB-C port for charging, allowing customers to get one step closer to ridding microUSB from their lives.

LG Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector (HF85JA) with 100-inch Screen features: