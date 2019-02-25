Amazon offers the Nonda ZUS Smart Dash Cam for a new low of $69 shipped (Reg. $90)

- Feb. 25th 2019 5:14 pm ET

$69
Amazon is offering the Nonda ZUS Smart Dash Cam for $69 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there, an $11 savings compared to the sale price at Best Buy’s eBay store, and beats the lowest rate we have tracked by $9. This dash cam features a unique and compact design that sets it apart from most other options. Users are able to toggle audio recording on or off through the smartphone app. The use of a 140-degree wide-angle camera with Sony IMX323 sensor provides clear footage of everything going on, day or night. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the unique and compact form-factor to save $13 with Anker’s Roav DashCam A1 for $56. Like the option above it shoots 1080p video and footage can be saved to your smartphone using an app thanks to a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

nonda ZUS Smart Dash Cam features:

  • 1080P video loop recording. Use of advanced Sony IMX323 sensor with wdr that enhances night vision allowing car license plates to clearly showed up at night.
  • You can turn on/off the sound recording in ZUS app.
  • Emergency video is automatically saved and will not be looped by normal video. Different recording lengths and collision sensitivity are available to use.
  • ZUS smart app assists to turn the dash cam on/off automatically to avoid your car’s battery being drained.
  • Instructions are simple and easy to understand. Can be installed easily for first time use; and nonda professional customer Care team are available 24/7 for all questions about the Product.
