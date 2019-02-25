Saucony cuts an extra 25% off sale items during its End of Season Sale + free shipping

Saucony is offering an extra 25% off sale styles with code SALE25 at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Kinvara 9 Running Shoes are on sale for $60, which is down from the original rate of $110. These shoes were designed to be supportive and breathable with every step. They come in two colors and are rated 4.1/5 stars. Plus, these shoes are also available in a women’s version for the same rate.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: