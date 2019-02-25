Saucony cuts an extra 25% off sale items during its End of Season Sale + free shipping

Saucony is offering an extra 25% off sale styles with code SALE25 at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Kinvara 9 Running Shoes are on sale for $60, which is down from the original rate of $110. These shoes were designed to be supportive and breathable with every step. They come in two colors and are rated 4.1/5 stars. Plus, these shoes are also available in a women’s version for the same rate.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kinvara 9 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $110)
- Freedom ISO Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $160)
- Stretch & Go Breeze Shoes $37 (Orig. $70)
- Breakthru 4 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $100)
- Liteform Feel Sneaker $37 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Kinvara 9 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $110)
- Hurricane ISO 4 Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $165)
- Liteform Escape Running Shoes $37 (Orig. $70)
- Breakthru 4 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $100)
- Eros Lace Sneaker $37 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Converse takes an extra 30% off sitewide today only with deals from $25 https://t.co/EM7vRVqmBH by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/skebKEevsk
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 25, 2019