GAP is refreshing your look with deals from $10: Up to 50% off + an extra 20% off your order

- Feb. 26th 2019 8:54 am ET

GAP is taking up to 50% off thousands of styles and an extra 20% off with code NEEDNOW at checkout. It’s also discounting loads of Mystery Deals, which are excluded from the promo code. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more.

The men’s Lived-In Stretch Oxford Shirt is on sale for $16, which is down from its original rate of $50. This shirt is very versatile to wear with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. It’s available in several pattern options and is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

