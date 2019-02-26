Ray-Ban, Oakley, Kate Spade & more from just $50 shipped during Jomashop’s Winter Sale

Jomashop’s Winter Sale takes up to 70% off top brand sunglasses including Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, Kate Spade and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping with promo code FASTSHIP at checkout.
The unisex Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses are a no-brainer from this sale. Originally priced at $153, during the sale you can find them marked down to $80. For comparison, these sunglasses are currently at Ray-Ban for the original amount. This style is available in four color options and comes with a carrying case for convenience. These shades also feature 100% UV protection and can be styled all year round. Note: product links may be redirecting to the home page.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Ray-Ban Justin Classic Polarized $95 (Orig. $163)
- Oakley Matte Square Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $143)
- Montblanc Aviator Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $465)
- Oakley Holbrook Prizm Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $163)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ray-Ban Erika Brown Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $143)
- GUCCI Round Glitter Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $420)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Gradient Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $168)
- Kate Spade Darilynn Sunglasses $50 (Orig. $180)
- Coach Rectangular Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $185)
