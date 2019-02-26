Sleep easy with this down alternative comforter in various sizes from $22.50 (Reg. up to $65)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LinenSpa (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes up to 30% off its LUCID Down Alternative Comforter in all sizes. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. For instance, the Queen comforter is $29.99, down from its original price of $40, while the King comforter is now $37.49 (originally $50). Each is at the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This comforter has a hypoallergenic microfiber fill that makes it easy to use all-year round. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for the rest of the sizes on sale.
Sizes on sale:
- Twin: $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Twin XL: $24 (Reg. $32)
- Full: $26 (Reg. $35)
- Oversized Queen: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- California King: $41 (Reg. $63)
- Oversized King: $45 (Reg. $65)
LinenSpa LUCID Down Alternative Comforter features:
- Hypoallergenic microfiber fill is ultra-soft, all season, and great for people with allergies
- Generous 400 GSM fill weight; encased in brushed microfiber fabric shell
- 14-inch box-stitched squares are both durable and cozy; 8 corner and side duvet loops
- Machine wash in cold water, tumble dry on low heat; 3-year U.S. warranty