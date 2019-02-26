Sleep easy with this down alternative comforter in various sizes from $22.50 (Reg. up to $65)

- Feb. 26th 2019 8:53 am ET

0

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LinenSpa (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes up to 30% off its LUCID Down Alternative Comforter in all sizes. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. For instance, the Queen comforter is $29.99, down from its original price of $40, while the King comforter is now $37.49 (originally $50). Each is at the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This comforter has a hypoallergenic microfiber fill that makes it easy to use all-year round. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for the rest of the sizes on sale. 

Sizes on sale:

LinenSpa LUCID Down Alternative Comforter features:

  • Hypoallergenic microfiber fill is ultra-soft, all season, and great for people with allergies
  • Generous 400 GSM fill weight; encased in brushed microfiber fabric shell
  • 14-inch box-stitched squares are both durable and cozy; 8 corner and side duvet loops
  • Machine wash in cold water, tumble dry on low heat; 3-year U.S. warranty

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author