Score Alo Yoga leggings, sports bras & tops from $35 at Hautelook for a stylish workout

Hautelook’s Alo Yoga Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of leggings, sports bras and tops. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Motion Patterned Mesh Leggings are a standout from this sale. They’re marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $110. These leggings are fantastic for breathability while their paneling adds a cool look. This style is available in several color options and their high waist will be flattering. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include: