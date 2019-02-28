Bestek 60% off electronics, home, appliances sale, Wall Charger Power Bank: $9, more

- Feb. 28th 2019 11:04 pm ET

60% off
Bestek takes 60% off a selection of electronics, small appliances, home items, and more via coupon code FORPRO60 during its Flash Deals Sale with Amazon checkout option and free shipping. Standouts include:

  • 2-Port 4A 20W USB Wall Charger & 5000mAh Power Bank $9.49 
  • 4-Port USB Charger with USB-C $9.79
  • 2-Port USB Wall Charger with international plugs: $5.49
  • 6-Outlet Power Strip w/able and phone protection: $7.50
  • 4-Port USB Wall Charger $10.99
  • Hoverboard ‘Balancing Scooter’: $110
  • Thermoelectric Wine Cooler: $80

Much more! 

 

 

