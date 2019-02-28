Prop your MacBook up while on-the-go w/ a slick, collapsable laptop stand for $14 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the JUBOR Foldable Laptop Stand for $14.07 Prime shipped. Be sure to use code 3JUBOR003 if the discount is not automatically reflected at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is $3 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. Shipping is currently delayed 1-2 weeks, but that won’t stop you from locking in this discount. When it comes to laptop stands, there are lots of options out there to choose from. A folding design is what sets this one apart from most of the rest. It’s capable of supporting laptops 11 inches or larger and shrinks down to a narrow strip when collapsed, making it a great option to keep around for when you travel. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards some AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for under $7 so you can always keep your display free of fingerprints and grime. This bundle comes with three cloths that absorb eight times their own weight, meaning they could help save your laptop if a spill occurs.

Foldable Laptop Stand features: