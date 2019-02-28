The Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Sound Bar sports Google Cast, HDMI, and more for $300 (Reg. $900)

Newegg is offering the Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Wireless Sound Bar & Subwoofer for $299.95 shipped. That’s $600 off the price offered direct at Harman Kardon and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. This sound bar supports Google Cast, allowing you to easily fling audio to it from a ton of apps with just a couple of taps. Inputs include HDMI, optical, Bluetooth, and AUX, providing you with plenty options for your home theater. Although this specific sound bar is light on reviews, Harman Kardon is both a well-known and highly-rated brand.

Looking for surround sound? The Vizio 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar System is $250 and includes two rear speakers. I own this sound bar without the rear speakers and am thrilled with the audio quality. I’m shocked at what it cranks out at such an impressive value. Going this route means you’ll have to forfeit the HK brand, but a sound upgrade could very well be worth it.

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ features: