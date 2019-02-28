Merrell Winter Blast Sale takes an extra 10% off already reduced boots, sneakers, more

Merrell is offering an extra 10% off already reduced styles with code WINTER10BLAST at checkout. Free express shipping applies on orders of $120 or more. The men’s Sugarbush Waterproof Hiker Boots are stylish and functional for all of your winter outdoor excursions. This style is currently marked down to $144, and were originally priced at $230. These boots feature contrasting details that add a pop of style along with gray modern laces. They also include a cushioned insole for additional comfort throughout the day. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: