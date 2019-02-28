MVMT watches and sunglasses from $53 during its Last Chance Sale + free shipping

MVMT Last Chance Sale offers up to 30% off select sunglasses and watches. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. Our top pick for men is the Dune Watch that’s on sale for $120, which is $40 off the original rate. This watch is timeless and features a suede band that’s unique. It can be easily dressed up or down and its black face with teal detailing is stunning. This watch would also be a great gift idea for the man in your life.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Marquee Sunglasses will elevate any look and they’re on sale for $53. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $75. Their cat-eye design will flatter any face shape and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include: