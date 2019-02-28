MVMT watches and sunglasses from $53 during its Last Chance Sale + free shipping

MVMT Last Chance Sale offers up to 30% off select sunglasses and watches. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. Our top pick for men is the Dune Watch that’s on sale for $120, which is $40 off the original rate. This watch is timeless and features a suede band that’s unique. It can be easily dressed up or down and its black face with teal detailing is stunning. This watch would also be a great gift idea for the man in your life.
Our top picks for men include:
- Modern Sport Nude Watch $112 (Orig. $160)
- Dune Watch $120 (Orig. $160)
- Ritual Sunglasses $53 (Orig. $70)
- Maverick Aviator Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $80)
- Avalon Black Sunglasses $132 (Orig. $155)
For women, the Marquee Sunglasses will elevate any look and they’re on sale for $53. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $75. Their cat-eye design will flatter any face shape and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Marquee Sunglasses $53 (Orig. $75)
- Rose Gold Peach Leather Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Empress Sunglasses $56 (Orig. $78)
- Umbra Leather Watch $116 (Orig. $145)
- Flyboy Polarized Sunglasses $68 (Orig. $90)
