Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers hundreds of new items, including shoes, from $10

Nordstrom Rack is offering hundreds of new styles from Nike for men and women at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s AV15 Fleece Joggers that are marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $70. These joggers are comfortable and stylish for everyday occasions. Plus, you can pair them with the AV15 Fleece Hoodie that’s also on sale for $41. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals happening today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Renew Rival Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $85)
- AV15 Fleece Hoodie $41 (Orig. $80)
- Kawa Slide Sandal $20 (Orig. $30)
- Zoom Winflo Athletic Sneaker $70 (Orig. $100)
- AV15 Fleece Joggers $50 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Renew Rival Running Sneaker $67 (Orig. $85)
- Cushioned No-Show Socks $10 (Orig. $14)
- Tanjun Running Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- Front Logo Solid Leggings $34 (Orig. $75)
- Vintage Gym Pullover $20 (Orig. $45)
