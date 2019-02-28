Get ripped in time for summer w/ a Stamina ATS Air Rower for $200 (Reg. $300, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Stamina ATS Air Rower (35-1401) for $199.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s about $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This rower features a display that shows you helpful metrics like speed, distance, time, and calories burned. While it mimics what it’d be like to row a boat, it actually upgrades you to a cushioned seat so you can keep on rowing with less of a need for breaks. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

If you live in a smaller space and won’t have room for the rower above, it might be worth considering the Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar for $27. It lets you do pull-ups, push-ups, and crunches from nearly any doorway and is rated an average of 4/5 stars by over 4,600 Amazon shoppers.

Stamina ATS Air Rower features: