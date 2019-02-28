Tory Burch Private Sale takes up to 70% off handbags, clothing, shoes & more

Tory Burch’s Private Sale offers up to 70% off select handbags, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Note: all sales are final.

A standout from this sale is the Fleming Triple-Compartment Tote for $319 and originally was priced at $598. This tote is available in two shades of pink that are perfect for spring. It features a large interior for all of your essentials, including your 13-inch Macbook, and its luxurious gold top handle adds a pop of style. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Tory Burch’s Private Sale.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include: