Tory Burch Private Sale takes up to 70% off handbags, clothing, shoes & more

Tory Burch’s Private Sale offers up to 70% off select handbags, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Note: all sales are final.
A standout from this sale is the Fleming Triple-Compartment Tote for $319 and originally was priced at $598. This tote is available in two shades of pink that are perfect for spring. It features a large interior for all of your essentials, including your 13-inch Macbook, and its luxurious gold top handle adds a pop of style. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Tory Burch’s Private Sale.
Our top picks from Tory Burch include:
- Fleming Triple-Compartment Tote $319 (Orig. $598)
- Block t-Tall Tote $219 (Orig. $478)
- McGraw Chain-Shoulder Bag $229 (Orig. $498)
- Robinson Chain Wallet $149 (Orig. $298)
- Enameled Raised-Logo Bracelet $69 (Orig. $148)
- Miller Metal Logo Sandal $129 (Orig. $228)
- Minnie Travel Ballet Flat $129 (Orig. $238)
- …and even more deals…
COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more https://t.co/DibxwoTx29 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/4T2BVOGWER
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 27, 2019