This backup camera kit puts a display in your rearview mirror: $95 at Amazon (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 Backup Camera Kit for $95.19 shipped when coupon code CR5LVEIZ has been applied during checkout. That’s about $45 off the typical rate there and is within just a few bucks of the lowest we’ve tracked. In addition to keeping a bulky monitor off your dashboard, this backup camera kit offers a straight-forward installation process, an HD image, and 170-degree wide angle view. Its onboard image processor provides a clear picture both during the day and at night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Upgrade your car even further with an Anker Roav Viva for $50. Not only does this nifty device give you two fast-charging USB ports, it has Alexa baked right in. It pairs with your iOS or Android smartphone to carry out the requests like, “Alexa, give me directions to XYZ,” “Alexa, ask Audible to play my audiobook,” and much more.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features: