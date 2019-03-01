Knock out those pesky allergens with the Coway Mighty Air Purifier for $180 (Reg. $225)

Amazon offers the Coway Mighty Air Purifier in White for $179.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly as much as $225, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked at Amazon in the last several months. For further comparison, we saw it drop to $184 in January. It may be too cold to crack open the windows and let in some fresh air right now, so pick one of these up instead. It features a 4-stage filtration system, true HEPA filter, three fan speeds, and up to 361 sq. ft. of coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

If you don’t need as wide a range of coverage, save some cash and go for the Coway 2-in-1 Air Purifier at $150 shipped instead. It has a 2-stage filtration system and spans up to 155 sq. ft. This model is also a white noise machine and features six sounds with volume control so you can not only breathe easier, but sleep better. Rated 4/5 stars.

Coway Mighty Air Purifier features: