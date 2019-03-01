Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sale takes up to 60% off handbags, shoes, clothing & more

This weekend only, the Nordstrom Rack Designer Flash Event offers select styles at up to 60% off including top picks from Rachel Zoe, Rag & Bone, MCM and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery.

Our top pick from this sale is the Rachel Zoe Waverly Leather Pumps for $170, which is down from their original rate of $278. These pumps are extremely versatile to pair with jeans, dresses, skirts, dress pants and more. Even better, they’re available in three color options and their eyelet detail is perfect for spring. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Our top picks from Nordstrom Rack include: