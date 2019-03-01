Today’s best Smart TV deals are from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, and more, prices start at $150

Walmart is offering the refurbished VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) for $209.99 shipped. That’s $88 off the new condition rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Not only does this cost-effective TV sport 4K HDR, it also has Chromecast built-in, allowing you to fling content from thousands of apps to your TV with minimal effort required. Ports include 3x HDMI, USB, composite, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more smart TVs on sale.

Make your new TV and connected devices a cinch to control with Philips’ $11 Universal Remote. It’s capable of switching between four devices which is plenty for most setups. Compatibility spans TVs, Blu-Ray players, cable boxes, sound bars, and more.

More Smart TVs on sale:

VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) features: