Zappos Winter Sale takes up to 50% off SOREL, UGG, The North Face, more + free shipping

The Zappos Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, jackets, and more from top brands. Prices are as marked. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s SOREL 1964 Premium T Boots are perfect for spring showers or winter snow days. These boots are on sale for $96, which is down from their original rate of $160. This style is timeless and can be worn for years to come with jeans, khakis or joggers alike. A similar style for women is the SOREL Joan of Arctic Boots that are also on sale for $114 and originally were priced at $190. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- SOREL 1964 Premium T $96 (Orig. $160)
- Sperrry Seamount Duck Boots $100 (Orig. $150)
- UGG Seton TL Boots $112 (Orig. $200)
- The North Face Aconcagua Vest $59 (Orig. $99)
- Columbia Oroville Creek Jacket $60 (Orig. $90)
Our top picks for women include:
- SOREL Joan of Arctic $114 (Orig. $190)
- UGG Aya Waterproof Boots $160 (Orig. $350)
- The North Face Arctic Parka II $179 (Orig. $299)
- Columbia Mighty Lite III Jacket $67 (Orig. $110)
- Cole Haan Down Coat with Bib $150 (Orig. $250)
