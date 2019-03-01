Zappos Winter Sale takes up to 50% off SOREL, UGG, The North Face, more + free shipping

The Zappos Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, jackets, and more from top brands. Prices are as marked. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s SOREL 1964 Premium T Boots are perfect for spring showers or winter snow days. These boots are on sale for $96, which is down from their original rate of $160. This style is timeless and can be worn for years to come with jeans, khakis or joggers alike. A similar style for women is the SOREL Joan of Arctic Boots that are also on sale for $114 and originally were priced at $190. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: