Slap a 2TB Solid State Drive in your PC, Mac, or game console for $187 (Reg. $240), more from $94

- Mar. 2nd 2019 10:37 am ET

ADATA via Rakuten is offering its SU800 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $186.99 shipped when coupon code AD33 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With speeds reaching 560MB/s, this SSD puts conventional spinning HDDs to shame. When the standard HDD failed in my PlayStation 4, I picked up an SSD and am thrilled with the performance boost, noise reduction, and reliability that it brought to the table. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the SU800 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $94 shipped when using coupon code AD17 at checkout. That’s around $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by nearly $4. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

No matter which option you pick, consider grabbing this $20 USB-C 2.5-inch Enclosure to convert it into a speedy external drive. Speaking from experience, the process is quick and easy, and you can currently snag it for a couple bucks less when you clip the on-page coupon. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars from over 1,650 Amazon shoppers.

ADATA SU800 2TB 2.5-inch SSD features:

  • New generation 3D NAND technology
  • R/w up to 560/520 MB/s
  • Dynamic SLC caching and DRAM cache buffer for optimized performance
  • RAID Engine & data shaping for ultimate protection
  • Compatible with Windows 10/8/7/server 2003, Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), Mac OSX, and Linux

