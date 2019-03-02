Amazon slashes up to 35% off Coros Smart Helmets w/ Bone Conducting Audio, starting at $95

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 35% off Coros Smart Cycling Helmets. Our top pick is the Linx Smart Cycling Helmet in Matte White for $94.99 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low by $5. This helmet lets you enjoy your favorite tunes while rolling down the bike path. Simply pair a smartphone over Bluetooth and then listen without a need for headphones. Since this uses bone conducting audio, you’ll be able to hear what’s going on nearby and keep your ears free of the pain associated with wearing earbuds for long periods. Rated 4/5 stars. If white isn’t your preferred color check out every available option to find the right fit.

We also spotted the Coros Omni Smart Cycling Helmet in Matte White for $137 shipped. By locking in today’s deal you’ll bag a savings of $63 which beats the previous Amazon low by $23. In addition to the features listed for the Linx helmet above, this high-end offering also sports a built-in tail light and removable visor. Rated 4/5 stars.

Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet features: