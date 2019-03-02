Lenovo’s 15-inch MacBook Backpack is great for school and the office: $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Lenovo is offering its Laptop Backpack (B210) for $9.89 shipped when coupon code SHIPQUICK10 has been applied during checkout. That’s $5-$10 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and Walmart and is the lowest we’ve seen it go. With room for a 15-inch MacBook, books, and some additional tech gear, this backpack makes a great companion for folks headed to school or work. This backpack features a quilted back panel that makes it comfortable to carry and adjustable shoulder straps allow owners to customize it for a perfect fit. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apply today’s savings towards a can of Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector for $10 to make your new backpack repel liquids and block stains. It won’t change your bag’s look and feel, and there is enough in the can to protect several more product purchases.

Lenovo Laptop Backpack features: