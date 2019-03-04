Game on this curved Alienware 34-inch 1080p Monitor for $590 (Reg. $800), more from $119

Dell via Rakuten is offering the Alienware 34-inch 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3418HW) for $589.99 shipped when applying code SAVE15 during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $210 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a price that has been beaten just one time before in our findings. If you’re a gamer, good luck trying not to drool over this gorgeous curved monitor. Its 144Hz, 4ms refresh rate yields super smooth gameplay and can even be overclocked to 160Hz.. Inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

BuyDig via Rakuten is also offering the Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor (SE2717HR) for $119 shipped when using the code mentioned above. That’s $38 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $1. This monitor sports VGA and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Most gaming desks have a lot of cords — it’s to be expected. Just because you have a lot of cords doesn’t mean everyone needs to see them. Spend $15 on this On-Wall Cord Cover to keep your gaming area looking top notch. With over 3 feet of coverage, one pack should get you most, if not all the way there. It’s rated an average of 4.4/5 stars from nearly 250 Amazon shoppers.

Alienware 34-inch 1080p Curved Monitor features: