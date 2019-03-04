This Black + Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker is 50% off for today only: $15 (Reg. $30)

- Mar. 4th 2019 11:26 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $15
0

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (DCM2160B) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off and the best we can find. This model features auto shut off, dishwasher safe parts and a “Sneak-a-Cup” option “for filling up a cup before the brewing cycle is complete.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $15, it’s hard to go wrong here, especially if this is for a the lake house or being used as a backup. There aren’t many options out there for less; even the extremely affordable Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker goes for $10 more right now. As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable offers for around the house as well.

Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker:

This coffee maker features QuickTouch programming, so you can easily set the timer to brew coffee for your morning routine. The dishwasher-safe parts and removable filter basket ensure simple cleanup.

Get this deal
50% off $15

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Black & Decker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard