This Black + Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker is 50% off for today only: $15 (Reg. $30)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (DCM2160B) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off and the best we can find. This model features auto shut off, dishwasher safe parts and a “Sneak-a-Cup” option “for filling up a cup before the brewing cycle is complete.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $15, it’s hard to go wrong here, especially if this is for a the lake house or being used as a backup. There aren’t many options out there for less; even the extremely affordable Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker goes for $10 more right now. As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable offers for around the house as well.

Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: