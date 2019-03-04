Stay fit at work with the Health Kit-enabled Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical for $249 ($100 off)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. Regularly $349, which is what you’d still be paying at Walmart, that’s tied with our January mention as the best price we’ve tracked. If your excuse for not working out regularly is because you have a job that makes you sit all day, picking up one of these will surely remedy that problem. Even better, the Cubii Pro is Bluetooth-enabled and can sync with your smartphone, Fitbit, or Apple Health Kit. Rated 4.3/5 stars and a #1 best-seller in elliptical training machines.

Another quick-and-easy way to get a workout in is with resistance bands. As we get older it’s important to maintain our flexibility, especially if we’re locked to a desk all day. You can grab a set of five resistance bands for $10 Prime shipped.

Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical features: