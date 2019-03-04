Here’s 5.2 liters of highly-rated Air Fryer at just $55 shipped for today only (Reg. $73+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $110, but sells for $73+ at Amazon with very similar options going for around $77 at Walmart. This model has adjustable temperature control, a removable basket, plus built-in timer, and will get your food nice and crispy with little to no oil. This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

This is one of the more affordable options out there with this kind of capacity. Even the comparable GoWISE option sells for $80. This highly-rated Black+Decker model is about half the size and $25 more expensive. Be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer: