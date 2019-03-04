Here’s 5.2 liters of highly-rated Air Fryer at just $55 shipped for today only (Reg. $73+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $110, but sells for $73+ at Amazon with very similar options going for around $77 at Walmart. This model has adjustable temperature control, a removable basket, plus built-in timer, and will get your food nice and crispy with little to no oil. This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
This is one of the more affordable options out there with this kind of capacity. Even the comparable GoWISE option sells for $80. This highly-rated Black+Decker model is about half the size and $25 more expensive. Be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.
Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:
Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.