Timbuk2’s Custom MacBook bags, messengers & more are 20% off from $79 shipped

For 48 hours only, Timbuk2 is taking 20% off all custom bags with code CUSTOM at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Custom Fold Messenger Bag that’s available for $120 and $30 off the original rate. This bag easily holds your 15-inch MacBook and is great for school, work or everyday activities. You can choose from four colors and three zipper colors. Plus, it gives you the option to pick the material of the bag as well. Finally, you can also personalize it with a monogram for a $10 upcharge. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Timubk2 include: