adidas Spring Break Sale cuts up to 30% off Ultraboosts, apparel & more from $26 shipped

adidas Spring Break Sale takes up to 30% off select apparel and footwear from $26. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Deerupt Runner Shoes are a must-have at just $50, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are great for everyday wear and they’re available in two color options. They also feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Plus, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars with over 130 reviews from adidas customers. Find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Spring Break Sale below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: