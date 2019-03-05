AOC’s 16-inch USB-C Portable 1080p Monitor pairs nicely w/ a MacBook Pro: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

NeweggFlash is offering the refurbished AOC 16-inch 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor for $119.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Most folks find themselves significantly more productive with several displays. For this reason, they tend to get less done while traveling since they are often limited to their MacBook’s display. With 16 inches of added screen real estate, AOC’s monitor helps solve this problem. Once the drivers are installed, users simply need to plug in a single USB-C cable and this display will light up and be ready for business. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. You can learn more about this AOC monitor in our announcement coverage.

Keep both your MacBook Pro and shiny new display free of fingerprints with a 210-pack of Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes for $15. I always keep a box of individually wrapped wipes on hand to keep my devices looking and feeling good as new. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AOC 16-inch 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor features:

16″ Class LED IPS Portable Monitor (15.6″ Viewable) Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 5ms

Monitor uses USB-C Cable only, no power cable required

Brightness – 220 cd/m2, Dynamic Contrast Ratio –700:1 Typical, Low Blue Light

Extremely Slim with Smart Cover/ Foldable Stand, Lightweight Great For Travel

Auto Pivot- 90 degrees (Portrait Mode and Landscape Mode). Compatibile with Windows 10

Aspect Ratio: 16:9