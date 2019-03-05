This classic Brown Sunburst Fender Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar is now $400 (Reg. $600)

Adorama is offering the Fender Standard Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a nice $200 discount, matching our previous mention on this model and the best we can find. While currently out of stock, this model goes for about $600 at Guitar Center with pre-owned options running around the same price as today’s new offer. This model features 21 frets, a modern C neck, Maple fingerboard, 6 pickup positions, and a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
The HSS models are a great way to grab yourself a real Strat without breaking the bank. They come with a limited lifetime warranty from Fender as well. The HSS stands for Hum-Sing-Sing, in reference to the single Humbucker and dual single coil pickups available. Today’s sale will leave you with more than enough to grab yourself a case or some extra strings.
Fender Standard Stratocaster:
The powerful and versatile sound of this guitar comes from a potent HSS pickup layout that combines two singing single-coil neck and middle pickups with a full-voiced humbucking bridge pickup. From the quietest chord to the loudest note, and from the rear strap button to the top of the headstock, it’s the very essence of classic Fender design.