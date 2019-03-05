This classic Brown Sunburst Fender Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar is now $400 (Reg. $600)

Adorama is offering the Fender Standard Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a nice $200 discount, matching our previous mention on this model and the best we can find. While currently out of stock, this model goes for about $600 at Guitar Center with pre-owned options running around the same price as today’s new offer. This model features 21 frets, a modern C neck, Maple fingerboard, 6 pickup positions, and a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The HSS models are a great way to grab yourself a real Strat without breaking the bank. They come with a limited lifetime warranty from Fender as well. The HSS stands for Hum-Sing-Sing, in reference to the single Humbucker and dual single coil pickups available. Today’s sale will leave you with more than enough to grab yourself a case or some extra strings.

Fender Standard Stratocaster: