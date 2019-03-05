GAP Factory revamps your look with up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase

GAP Factory offers up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off with code SAVEBIG at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Straight Fit Jeans with GapFlex for just $26. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $60. Their medium wash is a perfect transitional color for spring and they’re versatile to pair with any shirt in your wardrobe. Pair the jeans with the Lived-In Henley Shirt that’s currently marked down to $16 for a stylish and casual look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: