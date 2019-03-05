Replace your old smoothie blender w/ this 400-Watt Ninja for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor (QB900B) for $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Walmart is currently matching. Regularly $35 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model is great for food preparation as much as it is for frozen drinks and smoothies. It includes a 48-ounce pitcher and 16-ounce chopper bowl along with the built-in chopper splash guard. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Most personal-sized blenders go for around $10 more than today’s deal. There are a few options for less like the Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender at $18 or so, but you won’t get much food prep out of them. The Magic Bullet Blender is a little bit more comparable to the Ninja above, but it will run you $33 right now. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware.

Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor: