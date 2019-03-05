Replace your old smoothie blender w/ this 400-Watt Ninja for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 5th 2019 1:52 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $35 $22
0

Amazon offers the Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor (QB900B) for $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Walmart is currently matching. Regularly $35 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model is great for food preparation as much as it is for frozen drinks and smoothies. It includes a 48-ounce pitcher and 16-ounce chopper bowl along with the built-in chopper splash guard. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Most personal-sized blenders go for around $10 more than today’s deal. There are a few options for less like the Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender at $18 or so, but you won’t get much food prep out of them. The Magic Bullet Blender is a little bit more comparable to the Ninja above, but it will run you $33 right now. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware.

Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor:

  • Frozen blending and perfect, even chopping
  • 2 conveniently sized jars. EASY TO USE : Ergonomic operation with one touch pulsing creates an easy to use and safe product
  • Anti-spill splash guard, easy-flip pour spout, and no-slip base
  • 2-cup Processor minces, dices, chops, blends and purees
  • Includes: 400 Watt Power Pod, 48 oz. Pitcher, Stacked Blade Assembly, Pitcher Splash Guard, 16 oz. Chopper Bowl, Chopping Blade Assembly, Chopper Splash Guard
Get this deal
Reg. $35 $22

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard