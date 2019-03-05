These Clubmaster Sunglasses are timeless for men and women, now just $7 Prime shipped

LUENX USA (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Unisex Clubmaster Polarized Sunglasses for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sunglasses are timeless to wear for years to come and their polarized lenses will help to protect your eyes from the sun. Plus, their black and gold coloring is versatile to dress up or down and can be worn with anything in your wardrobe. Rated 3.8/5 stars with 175 reviews.
LUENX Clubmaster Polarized Sunglasses feature:
- The classic style sunglasses is engineered to be impact resistant and 10 times stronger than other plastic and glass lenses. Features scratch resistant and Durable.
- Reinforced Metal Hinges make the frame durable and comfortable.
- These sunglasses are PC Polarized Material with 100% UV400 protection lenses to guard against harmful UVA and UVB rays.
- Use high-quality materials, contacting with the surface of the skin is not easy to slide, light and no pressure