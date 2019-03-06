Grow your toolset w/ a 14-pc. Ratchet & Socket Set for under $10 Prime shipped (35% off)

- Mar. 6th 2019 4:11 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the WORKPRO 14-pc. 1/4-inch Ratchet and Metric Socket Set for $9.89 Prime shipped when coupon code LKSI5MD9 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $5 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $3. This set is great for projects involving nuts and bolts. An included plastic rack makes for easy storage and organization. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re working with sockets, it’s very likely that your hands will be getting dirty. Grab a bottle of Fast Orange Cleaner for $6 to easily remove touch dirt from your hands and even laundry. I’ve used Fast Orange countless times and am always amazed at how good of a job it does.

WORKPRO 14-pc. Ratchet & Socket Set features:

  • Chrome vanadium steel for strength and durability
  • Plastic rack for easy storage
  • 72 fine-tooth ratchet design for fast performance
  • Lock-on, push-button, quick-release drive tang prevents dropped sockets
  • Contoured cushion grip handle

