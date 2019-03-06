Amazon offers up to 50% off Moen Kitchen Faucets from $138.50 shipped for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 50% off select Moen kitchen faucets. Everything in the sale ships free and carries solid 4+ star ratings from thousands in most cases. One standout from the bunch is the Moen Arbor One-Handle High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet in Chrome (7594C) for $138.45 shipped. Regularly around $200 at Home Depot, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with Moen’s limited lifetime warranty, it features a brushed nickel finish, 68-inch hose length, pulldown high-arc spout and more. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Moen sale for additional color options and more advanced models. The dual sensor Motionsense faucets allow you to turn the water on with a simple wave of your hand and start at around $257.50 (Reg. up to $330).

Moen Arbor High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet: